Here's Where You Can Watch Satoshi Kon's Mind-Bending Paprika At Home
In the field of anime, some movies take their time in gaining both influence and renowned international appreciation. 1985's "Vampire Hunter D" and 1988's "Akira" are two such films that gestated in the popular culture zeitgeist for years before their initial brilliance was fully appreciated. The late Satoshi Kon's "Paprika" from 2006, based on the 1993 novel of the same name, joins this pantheon of excellence in imaginative Japanese animation that's worth another look considering the announcement of a live-action series from Prime Studios that will be adapted from the film and the novel.
Heralded as one of the most bizarre Japanese anime movies ever made, "Paprika" is a film that blends science-fiction, abnormal psychology, Shintoism, and the avant-garde inside of thematic material that exposes the dark side of technology. All of these themes collide in an ending that is hard to explain and defines what is great about allowing ambiguity to answer the questions posed by the viewer. Even if we cannot make sense of all the kinetic images and strange symbolism seen, the coexistence of the dream world and reality as captured in Kon's metaphysical narrative is simply unforgettable.
"Paprika" is a must-see for fans of both anime and complex cinema, but where can you watch the movie on streaming?
Paprika is streaming on these platforms
"Paprika" is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV+. The film is not currently licensed for subscription viewing by any streaming platform but is well worth the price of a rental. For Satoshi Kon, "Paprika" was not an easy movie to make simply because he could find no studio to finance the film for years. In a 2006 interview with Screen Anarchy, Kon stated, "For 10 years I did nothing but seek financial backing to adapt it for the big screen, but that wasn't forthcoming."
This likely had some part to do with Yasutaka Tsutsui's novel which was filled with prose describing elaborate and confusing dreams that mirrored some of the situations affecting the dreamer in the real world. Kon had previously won praise for 2003's "Tokyo Godfathers," and his continuation of applying multiple personal and social themes inside of memorable animations would carry forth into "Paprika"
Kon also expressed that he was never interested in creating a film with live action, but that he would "really like to make a film that begins with live action and ends with animation." With the new series forthcoming, his ultimate wish may finally be realized (should that be the direction they decide to take). In addition to the above-mentioned streaming options, the movie can also be purchased on Blu-ray and DVD.