Here's Where You Can Watch Satoshi Kon's Mind-Bending Paprika At Home

In the field of anime, some movies take their time in gaining both influence and renowned international appreciation. 1985's "Vampire Hunter D" and 1988's "Akira" are two such films that gestated in the popular culture zeitgeist for years before their initial brilliance was fully appreciated. The late Satoshi Kon's "Paprika" from 2006, based on the 1993 novel of the same name, joins this pantheon of excellence in imaginative Japanese animation that's worth another look considering the announcement of a live-action series from Prime Studios that will be adapted from the film and the novel.

Heralded as one of the most bizarre Japanese anime movies ever made, "Paprika" is a film that blends science-fiction, abnormal psychology, Shintoism, and the avant-garde inside of thematic material that exposes the dark side of technology. All of these themes collide in an ending that is hard to explain and defines what is great about allowing ambiguity to answer the questions posed by the viewer. Even if we cannot make sense of all the kinetic images and strange symbolism seen, the coexistence of the dream world and reality as captured in Kon's metaphysical narrative is simply unforgettable.

"Paprika" is a must-see for fans of both anime and complex cinema, but where can you watch the movie on streaming?