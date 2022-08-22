The Hilarious Customer Service Tweet That HBO Sent Itself

"House of the Dragon" Episode 1 premiered on the evening of August 21, introducing viewers to characters brand new to the "Game of Thrones" universe like the young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

While many fans were highly critical of the "Game of Thrones" finale, "House of the Dragon" is nevertheless a big deal for HBO. In fact, the series' premiere drew such heavy traffic online that "House of the Dragon" crashed HBO for a portion of its user base. In total, at least 3,000 HBO Max subscribers could not reliably access the streaming service at the time that "House of the Dragon" Episode 1 dropped online. In response, HBO Max social media claimed that the issue was localized to Amazon Fire TV devices.

Ultimately, the night of the "House of the Dragon" premiere was an eventful one for HBO social media, beyond just the many Tweets its dedicated customer support account fielded from users angry about HBO Max crashing. Fortunately for the network, its other big social media moment that evening consisted of a single Tweet that the company's customer service account erroneously sent to another company account, amounting to an altogether silly and consequence-fee blunder.