Here's How Much New Footage We Can Expect In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Re-Release

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is well within the MCU rearview, but Marvel fans still can't get enough of the Tom Holland flick. The third solo "Spider-Man" film was a massive success regarding box office numbers, critical response, and fan reactions. The movie's lengthy run in theaters netted it $1.9 billion internationally, but that number will rise when it's re-released on Labor Day weekend.

In June, the official Twitter feed for the movie revealed it would find its way back into theaters, but with extra footage. Known as "Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version," the movie will include deleted scenes fans are sure to enjoy. With a two-hour, 28-minute runtime, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was already one of the lengthier MCU films — the third longest, to be exact. So how much longer will it be when "The More Fun Stuff Version" lands in theaters? We finally have an answer.