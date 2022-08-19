Here's How Much New Footage We Can Expect In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Re-Release
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is well within the MCU rearview, but Marvel fans still can't get enough of the Tom Holland flick. The third solo "Spider-Man" film was a massive success regarding box office numbers, critical response, and fan reactions. The movie's lengthy run in theaters netted it $1.9 billion internationally, but that number will rise when it's re-released on Labor Day weekend.
In June, the official Twitter feed for the movie revealed it would find its way back into theaters, but with extra footage. Known as "Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version," the movie will include deleted scenes fans are sure to enjoy. With a two-hour, 28-minute runtime, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was already one of the lengthier MCU films — the third longest, to be exact. So how much longer will it be when "The More Fun Stuff Version" lands in theaters? We finally have an answer.
Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Version will contain over 10 minutes of new footage
According to Fandango, "Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version" will contain an extra 11 minutes of footage. This brings the movie's total runtime to 159 minutes — 10 minutes shorter than "Avengers: Infinity War" and 22 minutes shorter than "Avengers: Endgame." Several deleted scenes from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" are featured on the Blu-ray, but it's currently unknown if those are a part of the added 11-minute runtime Fandango reported on.
The re-release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is to celebrate Spider-Man's 60 years in Marvel Comics and 20 years on the big screen. How long "The More Fun Stuff Version" will be in theaters is currently unknown, but fans shouldn't expect it to last too long. Tickets for the movie's re-release go on sale Tuesday, August 23. Don't expect "No Way Home" to move into the top five highest-grossing films of all time, though, as it would need to make around $50 million to pass "Avengers: Endgame."