Major Bankruptcy About To Rock The Movie Theater Industry

The movie theater industry is about to go through a major shakeup. While box office returns have mostly increased due to higher ticket sales, the number of tickets sold domestically have slowly been declining for over a decade (via The Numbers). Industry pundits have hypothesized the death of cinemas for years and have implored venues to switch up their strategies. While speaking with IndieWire in 2019, Ted Mundorff, President and COO of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, insisted that the doom and gloom spewing from observers was nothing to worry about. " We have gone through theatrical slumps forever and we always recover. Some bloggers love to talk about attendance going down every year [ ... ] Our $10.5 billion-$11-billion-a-year business is very strong," Mundorff said.

The COO's words were far from prescient. 2020 saw the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an event that saw businesses around the world shuttering their doors for weeks, if not months, depending on local health guidelines. CNN says the domestic box office in 2020 amounted to a meager $2.2 billion, a far cry from the already disappointing $11.4 billion in 2019.

2022 presents a different story. Thanks to Tom Cruise's billion-dollar grossing "Top Gun: Maverick" and Marvel's steady dose of superheroics, the domestic box office total this year stands above $5 billion (via The Numbers), proving that audiences are willing to shed some cash to see the latest theatrics. While the industry appears to be cautiously optimistic about the future, finances have turned sour for a major theatrical exhibitor.