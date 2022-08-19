Two More Huge Stars Are In Talks To Join Black Mirror Season 6

"Black Mirror" Season 6 may have been a long time coming, but with the recent announcement of its stellar cast, it's becoming increasingly clear that the season will be worth the wait. Charlie Brooker's show was dealing with a rights issue for a while, but things appear to be on track again — and what a track it is. From "Breaking Bad" luminary Aaron Paul and "Pearl Harbor" star Josh Harnett to "Deadpool 2" breakout Zazie Beetz and "American Horror Story: Murder House" star Kate Mara, it's clear that the upcoming season's cast will easily measure up to "Black Mirror's" usual all-star standards.

It seems that the hits just keep on coming, too. Deadline recently reported that "Under the Banner of Heaven" and "Castle Rock" star Rory Culkin is also attached to the project — and now, it looks like two other familiar faces are also in talks to join "Black Mirror" Season 6.