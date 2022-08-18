A Ryan Reynolds Movie Flop Is Getting Revamped With An Unexpected Sequel

Ryan Reynolds might be one of the most beloved actors in the game, but that doesn't mean his resume is clear of stinkers. The actor has 27 rotten films on Rotten Tomatoes, where more often than not, the audience agrees with the critics. The great thing about Reynolds is that he knows his bombs and has no problem poking fun at them online or in his other movies. He's had no issue bashing "Green Lantern" over the years, which is probably the film of his that catches the most flack.

Surprisingly, as awful as it was, "Green Lantern" is not even close to being the worst film in the Reynolds catalog in terms of critical reception. With a 26% score, there are SEVEN other films that rate lower than it on the aggregator site. While Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are working on a "Green Lantern" HBO Max series, it has nothing to do with Reynolds' previous work. But there is an abysmal movie of the Canadians which is getting a sequel, and for what reason we cannot fathom. And it just so happens to be for Reynolds' worst-rated movie ever, which also happened to be a box office flop.