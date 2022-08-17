Yellowjackets Season 2 Just Cast A Star Wars Actor In A Major Role
One of 2021's most talked-about series, Showtime's "Yellowjackets," is currently in the midst of casting its highly anticipated 2nd season.
Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the drama follows its characters in two timelines: 1996 and 2021. In 1996, a girls high school soccer team gets into a plane crash on the way to a national tournament, leaving them to fend for themselves out in the woods. In 2021, four of the survivors — bored housewife Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), New Jersey state senatorial candidate Taissa (Tawny Cypress), recovering addict Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and manipulative nurse Misty (Christina Ricci in one of her best roles yet) — grapple with the lingering trauma of the time they spent in the wilderness while dealing with a blackmailer who threatens to reveal the lengths they went to stay alive when they were teens.
For the bulk of Season 1, the only character other than the four central women who we know made it out of the woods is the coach's son Travis (Kevin Alves), Natalie's love interest, who dies under mysterious circumstances in the present-day timeline. Thus, the question of who else survived hung over the entire season. That is, until it was revealed in the final moments of Season 1 that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is still alive.
And now, we know who is playing adult Lottie — and it's an actor who recently made a splash in a major "Star Wars" project.
Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell will play adult Lottie
As reported by Variety, Simone Kessell, who recently portrayed Princess Leia's mother Breha Organa on Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi," will play the adult version of Lottie in the upcoming 2nd season of "Yellowjackets." Other recent roles of Kessell's, who has been acting since the early 1990s, include starring in the action drama film "Muru" and playing Mother Teach on HBO Max's "Our Flag Means Death."
Lottie begins Season 1 mostly on the periphery of the action but becomes more prominent around the time that she begins having strange visions while the teens are stranded in the wilderness. She seemingly becomes possess during a seance and starts to accumulate influence over certain members of the group, becoming a sinister figure in the process. The season ends with a huge twist when a character reveals that Lottie is indeed alive in the present-day timeline, and may be involved in the mysteries being investigated by the four survivors the series focuses on.
The news of the adult Lottie casting comes after the recent announcement that "Six Feet Under" and "Servant" actor Lauren Ambrose will be playing Van in the present timeline — which, consequently, revealed that Van makes it out of the woods alive (via Deadline). As of the time of writing, there is no release date for Season 2 of "Yellowjackets."