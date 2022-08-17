Yellowjackets Season 2 Just Cast A Star Wars Actor In A Major Role

One of 2021's most talked-about series, Showtime's "Yellowjackets," is currently in the midst of casting its highly anticipated 2nd season.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the drama follows its characters in two timelines: 1996 and 2021. In 1996, a girls high school soccer team gets into a plane crash on the way to a national tournament, leaving them to fend for themselves out in the woods. In 2021, four of the survivors — bored housewife Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), New Jersey state senatorial candidate Taissa (Tawny Cypress), recovering addict Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and manipulative nurse Misty (Christina Ricci in one of her best roles yet) — grapple with the lingering trauma of the time they spent in the wilderness while dealing with a blackmailer who threatens to reveal the lengths they went to stay alive when they were teens.

For the bulk of Season 1, the only character other than the four central women who we know made it out of the woods is the coach's son Travis (Kevin Alves), Natalie's love interest, who dies under mysterious circumstances in the present-day timeline. Thus, the question of who else survived hung over the entire season. That is, until it was revealed in the final moments of Season 1 that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is still alive.

And now, we know who is playing adult Lottie — and it's an actor who recently made a splash in a major "Star Wars" project.