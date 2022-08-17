Early Reactions To She-Hulk Are Eye-Catching

The kind words directed toward "She-Hulk" didn't stop there, with @heyitsjennalynn saying, "I've now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they're everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of."

Even a writer of "She-Hulk" comics had to toss in their two cents, with @DanSlott saying that they have written more "She-Hulk" comics than anybody else and has seen the first four episodes of the series. They are here to tell us that "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is absolutely sensational. @OpticalCinema said that the first episode starts really fast and gets the ball rolling, but as the show went on, it grew on them. Noting that the setting is pretty grounded, they added that it has quickly become one of their favorite MCU shows.

However, not all were as head-over-heels as the above comments, with @byebyebucky saying that even though the show has its share of flaws, particularly in the first episode, each subsequent episode improves on the last and that the performance of Maslany buoys the show. Needless to say, even those with some issues with the show clarify their statements by saying that it is still great, so it sounds like fans of Marvel's She-Hulk are in for a real treat.