43% Of Fans Said This Star Trek Show Is Their Favorite

Blowing all other competition out of the water in our poll is "Star Trek: The Original Series." The show that started it all garnered 43% of the votes in the survey, proving nothing is better than the original. Landing on the small screen in 1966, "Star Trek" took viewers to a place no man had gone before. The series ran for three seasons and introduced the world to Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), among many other legendary characters.

Landing at number two in our poll is "Star Trek: The Next Generation," with a little over 26% of the vote. This is the second series in the "Star Trek" universe and was set around 100 years after the original. It looks like Trekkies are very loyal to the senior programs. "The Next Generation" debuted in 1987 and lasted for a strong seven seasons introducing Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Lieutenant Commander La Forge (LaVar Burton).

After the two oldest "Star Trek" series in our poll, the numbers for the remaining series take a serious dive. At number three, with just over 9% of the vote, is "Star Trek: Discovery," one of the newest series in the franchise. "Discovery" premiered in 2017 on Paramount+ and is still running today. Led by Sonequa Martin-Green of "The Walking Dead" fame, the series takes place 10 years before the original series, shaking up the "Star Trek" timeline.