43% Of Fans Said This Star Trek Show Is Their Favorite
The "Star Trek" franchise kicked off in 1966 with the original series, and where this all would lead is nothing anyone ever could have imagined. Gene Roddenberry might not have known it then, but "Star Trek" would become one of the most successful entertainment franchises ever created. It was a cinematic universe before cinematic universes were a thing (sorry, Marvel) and currently consists of 13 feature films, eight live-action series, and three animated shows.
Looper wanted to find out what Trekkies feel is the greatest "Star Trek" series ever made, so we put it to a vote. We polled over 600 fans from the United States, asking respondents to choose their favorite out of the bunch. Two series in the universe absolutely dominated the poll, proving that Trekkies are some of the most loyal fans there are. The results for the two most-loved shows might not surprise you, but just how low the others rated definitely will.
Nothing beats Star Wars: The Original Series
Blowing all other competition out of the water in our poll is "Star Trek: The Original Series." The show that started it all garnered 43% of the votes in the survey, proving nothing is better than the original. Landing on the small screen in 1966, "Star Trek" took viewers to a place no man had gone before. The series ran for three seasons and introduced the world to Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), among many other legendary characters.
Landing at number two in our poll is "Star Trek: The Next Generation," with a little over 26% of the vote. This is the second series in the "Star Trek" universe and was set around 100 years after the original. It looks like Trekkies are very loyal to the senior programs. "The Next Generation" debuted in 1987 and lasted for a strong seven seasons introducing Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Lieutenant Commander La Forge (LaVar Burton).
After the two oldest "Star Trek" series in our poll, the numbers for the remaining series take a serious dive. At number three, with just over 9% of the vote, is "Star Trek: Discovery," one of the newest series in the franchise. "Discovery" premiered in 2017 on Paramount+ and is still running today. Led by Sonequa Martin-Green of "The Walking Dead" fame, the series takes place 10 years before the original series, shaking up the "Star Trek" timeline.
Trekkies don't favor the newer Star Trek series
At number four in our survey is "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," with a little over 8% of the vote. The 1993-1999 show ran for seven seasons and featured Avery Brooks as Captain Sisko, Rene Auberjonois as Odo, and Alexander Siddig as Dr. Bashir. At the time, "Deep Space Nine" was one of the furthest out projects in the "Stark Trek" universe, taking place from 2369 to 2375, but it occurred just before "Star Trek: Voyager," which did not garner enough votes on our poll to place.
Coming in at number five in our best "Star Trek" series poll is "Picard," the newest live-action series in the fictional universe. Patrick Stewart returned as Captain Picard after not appearing in a "Star Trek" project since 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis" film. The Paramount+ show has received rave reviews and will close out with its third season.
Toward the bottom of our poll are "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," both with 3.7% of respondents choosing them as their favorite "Star Trek" show. If these results prove anything, it's that Trekkies are more loyal to the originals than the newcomers. Both shows are still relatively new and have plenty of time to bring new fans on board.