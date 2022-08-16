The Devastating Death Of Director Wolfgang Petersen

Renowned German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen has passed away at the age of 81, as reported by Deadline. According to the outlet, the director of "Das Boot," "The Neverending Story," and "Air Force One" died at his home in Brentwood, California in the arms of his wife, Maria Antoinette. The cause of death was reportedly pancreatic cancer, as his publicist noted to The Hollywood Reporter.

Petersen began his filmmaking journey by directing several films and TV shows in his native Germany in the 1960s and '70s. His first feature film to gain significant worldwide prominence, 1981's "Das Boot," received widespread critical acclaim and six Oscar nominations, with Petersen himself receiving nominations for best director and best writing, screenplay based on material from another medium. This success helped open the doors to Hollywood. Petersen would go on to craft some of the most memorable fantasy and action films of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

The director is survived by his wife, his son Daniel, and two grandchildren. To commemorate his legacy, let's look back at Petersen's sterling career.