Star Wars Fans Have A Clear Opinion On Natalie Portman's Possible Return

According to Looper's poll, nearly 64% of fans want Natalie Portman to return to Star Wars. That's no small number.

Most fans last saw Padme Amidala in "Revenge of the Sith," where she died after giving birth to Luke and Leia, so her return would be a bit tricky, but not impossible, to pull off. Portman had a similar opinion: When asked by BuzzFeed if she would ever reprise her role as Padme, the actress said, "Sure, but my character did die, so it would take some narrative creativity for sure." In the interview, Portman commented on Padme's clothes being much more comfortable than Queen Amidala's, so if she were to return, don't expect any extravagant headwear.

There is room to flesh out Padme further than the prequels did. The character's recurring role in the revived "The Clone Wars" TV series, voiced by Catherine Taber, slightly expanded on her story between Episodes II and III. Lucasfilm has yet to dive back into anything before "Revenge of the Sith" with its live-action projects, so a detour into the Republic era to expand Padme's story would be interesting. Since she wasn't the star of the prequel trilogy, there are many instances when she isn't featured on-screen, leaving lots of room for narrative expansion.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi — who is working on a Star Wars film next — also thinks that Portman should return to a galaxy far, far away. The director hilariously revealed that he asked the Thor actress if she would be interested in doing a Star Wars movie, to which Portman had to remind him that she had already been in three of them (via Rolling Stones).