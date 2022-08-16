Nearly 26% Of Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Thor Appearance In The MCU

At number four in our poll for the best Thor appearance in the MCU is "Avengers: Endgame." It's not super surprising to see this film fall in the bottom half of our survey, as fans have been fairly divided over Thor's storyline in the movie. While some thought Bro Thor (or Fat Thor as he's often referred to) was funny, others felt the writing made a mockery of PTSD and depression. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) attacks the Avengers compound in the third act, Thor transforms out of his sad state into a revenge-seeking toughy guy. The Thor we had been so accustomed to was back, wielding Stormbreaker and Mjolnir simultaneously. Not to mention, he gave us probably the best yell in an MCU movie as the heroes charged toward Thanos.

Following "Avengers: Endgame" in our survey is its predecessor, "Avengers: Infinity War," with 14% of the vote thrown its way. It's surprising to see "Infinity War" fall so low in the poll, as it arguably has the best superhero entrance of all time when Thor lands in Wakanda. He also proves his worth as one of the strongest heroes and is an all-around badass in the film.

Last place in our poll is "Thor: Love and Thunder" for Thor's best appearance in the MCU. While there are still two other films not included in our survey ("Thor: The Dark World" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron), the dismal 5% the movie got from our respondents proves it's not a fan favorite. According to critics, the newest "Thor" installment is the second-worst film in the MCU, only beating out "Eternals." "Thor: Love and Thunder" is "Thor: Ragnarok" on steroids, with more comedy than any Asgardian film that some thought was just too much. Perhaps MCU fans started to move on from Chris Hemsworth's hero and have different ideas for Thor's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.