The Rob Zombie-Directed Punisher Sequel We'll Never Get To See

Nowadays, it seems like there aren't many major comic book characters left who haven't been already brought to life in live-action form at some point or another. Despite that, there are only a few Marvel or DC heroes who have amassed quite as interesting of a screen history as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher. The iconic Marvel antihero has been brought to life by several different actors over the years, including Dolph Lundgren, who played Castle in 1989's "The Punisher." Lundgren's turn as the character was followed up over a decade later when Thomas Jane played The Punisher in 2004.

Notably, Jane's tenure as the character later came to an end when Ray Stevenson debuted as Castle in 2008's "Punisher: War Zone." Now, Jon Bernthal is the most recent actor to play the character. He first appeared as Castle in the second season of Marvel and Netflix's "Daredevil" and went on to reprise the role in two seasons of "The Punisher," which were released on Netflix in 2017 and 2019. All of which is to say that there's no denying that comic book fans have gotten to see many different live-action interpretations of Frank Castle over the years.

However, there have still been multiple films and TV shows about The Punisher that have, for various different reasons, fallen apart behind the scenes, including one that would have been directed by none other than Rob Zombie.