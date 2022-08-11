Lisa Kudrow Makes It Clear How She Feels About Friends' Diversity Issue

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Lisa Kudrow addressed the diversity controversy that has surrounded "Friends" for years now, and she offered an interesting take. In Kudrow's opinion, telling the stories of people of color wasn't something that the two white creators of "Friends" should have been doing. Elaborating on this point, Kudrow said, "Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college. And for shows especially, when it's going to be a comedy that's character-driven, you write what you know. They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of color."

Kudrow ultimately believes that the real issue that "Friends" faced was a lack of apprenticeship. In this context, Kudrow seems to imply that the production should have been bringing in more diverse voices for the writers' room or fostering new, young writers of color to tell their own stories. This isn't exactly something Kauffman herself appears to disagree with, either. In the aforementioned Los Angeles Times interview, Kauffman not only committed to her money pledge, but also vowed to bring in more diverse talent for her future projects.

So, while Kudrow definitely shares different views about the subject, it's clear she does agree that there were ways "Friends" could have done things better.