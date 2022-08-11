Fans Of Physical Just Got The Season 3 News They've Been Waiting For
Apple TV+ tossed its hat into the streaming ring in November of 2019, and while it's not quite at the level of giants like Netflix and Disney+, it still has a lot going for it. Aside from a library of preexisting TV shows and movies, it has slowly developed an impressive catalog of platform exclusives. One such title is "Physical" from creator Annie Weisman, which takes viewers back to the 1980s, where housewife Sheila Rubin (Rayna Boyanov herself, Rose Byrne) takes up a new hobby: aerobics. In doing so, her whole life changes around her, though not entirely for the better.
"Physical" Season 1 ran from late June to early August of 2021 for a total of 10 episodes. As it turns out, Apple TV+ subscribers quite liked what they saw, so a second season was announced before the first batch of episodes even wrapped up (via Deadline). With a little bit of patience, fans were rewarded with Season 2 in June of 2022, running into early August, much like the previous season. As of this writing, nearly a week has gone by since the last Season 2 episode, "Don't You Say It's Over," premiered, yet news of Season 3 hasn't come to light.
Thankfully, after a bit of waiting, we finally have an update on "Physical" Season 3, and it's just what fans want to hear.
Get your sweatbands ready, Physical Season 3 is confirmed
On August 11, 2022, Variety revealed that Apple has renewed "Physical" for a third season consisting of an unspecified number of episodes. Release date information has yet to come to light, but one could guess that the next set of installments will reach Apple TV+ beginning in June of 2023 like those that came before them. As far as the cast goes, it stands to reason that current stars such as Rose Byrne, Lou Taylor Pucci, Ashley Liao, and more are fair game to return, but time will tell if any changes to the cast list are in order.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew," said "Physical" creator and showrunner Annie Weisman, expressing how much the feedback from viewers means to her and the entire team behind the show. Weisman concludes, "I'm so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality." Surely "Physical" fans are equally as grateful that the series will live on and Sheila's story hasn't ended yet.
Hopefully, more news will come to light in the coming weeks and give us a better idea of what to expect from the now-confirmed "Physical" Season 3.