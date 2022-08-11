Fans Of Physical Just Got The Season 3 News They've Been Waiting For

Apple TV+ tossed its hat into the streaming ring in November of 2019, and while it's not quite at the level of giants like Netflix and Disney+, it still has a lot going for it. Aside from a library of preexisting TV shows and movies, it has slowly developed an impressive catalog of platform exclusives. One such title is "Physical" from creator Annie Weisman, which takes viewers back to the 1980s, where housewife Sheila Rubin (Rayna Boyanov herself, Rose Byrne) takes up a new hobby: aerobics. In doing so, her whole life changes around her, though not entirely for the better.

"Physical" Season 1 ran from late June to early August of 2021 for a total of 10 episodes. As it turns out, Apple TV+ subscribers quite liked what they saw, so a second season was announced before the first batch of episodes even wrapped up (via Deadline). With a little bit of patience, fans were rewarded with Season 2 in June of 2022, running into early August, much like the previous season. As of this writing, nearly a week has gone by since the last Season 2 episode, "Don't You Say It's Over," premiered, yet news of Season 3 hasn't come to light.

Thankfully, after a bit of waiting, we finally have an update on "Physical" Season 3, and it's just what fans want to hear.