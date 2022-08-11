The Boys Just Blessed The Internet With More Unseen Soldier Boy Footage
You have to give it to the promotional guys over at Amazon regarding fleshing out the world of "The Boys." Utterly committed to creating a fictional world that bleeds over into this one, "The Boys" has in-universe outlets that report or feature stories from that world while pretending to be real-life events. Over on YouTube, Vought International releases news clips from their fictional network and a video about The Deep (Chace Crawford) and his "deep" thoughts. The channel also shows off clips of Solider Boy (Jensen Ackles) in previous decades and music videos from Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Super Sonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Amazon is focused on making the world of "The Boys" as real as possible.
Solider Boy was Vought International's flagship superhero before the advent of The Seven and Homelander (Antony Starr). Active during World War II, Compound V slowed Soldier Boy's aging and provided him with incredible physical strength and endurance, so much so that he could even stand toe-to-toe with Homelander. Considering Vought's meta-marketing campaign, Soldier Boy is regarded as a larger-than-life figure that the public adores. Although fans of the show may have realized that the idealization of Solider Boy is somewhat misplaced, that doesn't stop the fictional company from highlighting his cinematic achievements. A recent clip on social media shows how far they are willing to go.
Vought International's Instagram account posted a clip from one of Soldier Boy's movies
The official Instagram account for Vought International recently posted a clip from Soldier Boy's fictional movie, "Red Thunder." Before the clip even starts, a content warning is seen, echoing Disney's warnings on their streaming service. The video's caption reads, "We saw your tweets, opened your emails, and read your one-star reviews. That's why we're making the brave choice to bring Soldier Boy back to Vought++. Films like 'Red Thunder' will now have this content warning to properly prepare patriots before they press play!"
The clip then shows a Soviet commander attempting to interrogate Soldier Boy to find weapons being provided to Afghanistan, which places the period sometime in the 1980s. Soldier Boy quips that he is only in the country to buy rugs, but the Soviet says that they have captured Soldier Boy's allies and are planning on destroying a civilian town in which they are hiding. Soldier Boy immediately admonishes the commander about his vaunted honor upon hearing this, which causes the commander to call Americans a bunch of arrogant cowboys. Soldier Boy then says he will always stand with the Afghan rebels, which provides a moment for the TNT Twins (Jack Doolan and Kristin Booth) to attack the commander and bust Solider Boy out. It's incredible that "The Boys" continues to craft a believable universe around the popular show. To see movie clips set in that fictional world truly helps bring fans closer to the series.