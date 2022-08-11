The Boys Just Blessed The Internet With More Unseen Soldier Boy Footage

You have to give it to the promotional guys over at Amazon regarding fleshing out the world of "The Boys." Utterly committed to creating a fictional world that bleeds over into this one, "The Boys" has in-universe outlets that report or feature stories from that world while pretending to be real-life events. Over on YouTube, Vought International releases news clips from their fictional network and a video about The Deep (Chace Crawford) and his "deep" thoughts. The channel also shows off clips of Solider Boy (Jensen Ackles) in previous decades and music videos from Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Super Sonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Amazon is focused on making the world of "The Boys" as real as possible.

Solider Boy was Vought International's flagship superhero before the advent of The Seven and Homelander (Antony Starr). Active during World War II, Compound V slowed Soldier Boy's aging and provided him with incredible physical strength and endurance, so much so that he could even stand toe-to-toe with Homelander. Considering Vought's meta-marketing campaign, Soldier Boy is regarded as a larger-than-life figure that the public adores. Although fans of the show may have realized that the idealization of Solider Boy is somewhat misplaced, that doesn't stop the fictional company from highlighting his cinematic achievements. A recent clip on social media shows how far they are willing to go.