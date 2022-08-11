She-Hulk's Writer Had To Fight To Keep The Most Important Scene In Episode 1
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is the seventh live-action series from Marvel Studios and Disney+ and is only the second show in the MCU to have nine episodes. The Tatiana Maslany-led project differs from all its predecessors, as her titular character will often break the fourth wall, addressing the viewers directly. It's also a cameo-heavy series featuring Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Wong (Benedict Wong), Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), and Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox), aka Daredevil.
Emmy winner Jessica Gao penned the script for the comedy-adventure show, known for her work on "Rick and Morty." Gao wrote every episode of the series, which certainly has a comedic tone woven throughout. She was determined to keep scenes important to her in the episodes, one of which almost got cut because the people around her didn't understand how truly significant it was — not just to the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" story, but to women as a whole.
A girl power moment from She-Hulk Episode 1 was almost lost
Looper recently attended a "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" press event, where writer Jessica Gao talked about what she believes to be one of the most important scenes. This moment happens in Episode 1 and sees Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in a dive bar bathroom receiving support from other women. Gao mentioned almost having that moment cut, which would have been a total bummer. "That scene was so important to me, and there were so many times that it was on the chopping block because a lot of people didn't understand it," she remembered. "I was like, 'This is the single most important scene to me in this entire episode.'"
Gao explained that women are often depicted as catty, but she wanted to show how it's often the opposite — especially in a women's restroom. "The moment that you're in the inner sanctum of the bathroom, like, women just want to help each other," she said.
You can check out this vital scene when "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 1 lands on Disney+ on August 18.