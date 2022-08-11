She-Hulk's Writer Had To Fight To Keep The Most Important Scene In Episode 1

Looper recently attended a "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" press event, where writer Jessica Gao talked about what she believes to be one of the most important scenes. This moment happens in Episode 1 and sees Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in a dive bar bathroom receiving support from other women. Gao mentioned almost having that moment cut, which would have been a total bummer. "That scene was so important to me, and there were so many times that it was on the chopping block because a lot of people didn't understand it," she remembered. "I was like, 'This is the single most important scene to me in this entire episode.'"

Gao explained that women are often depicted as catty, but she wanted to show how it's often the opposite — especially in a women's restroom. "The moment that you're in the inner sanctum of the bathroom, like, women just want to help each other," she said.

You can check out this vital scene when "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 1 lands on Disney+ on August 18.