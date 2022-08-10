Gene LeBell Had A Hilarious Response To That Famous Steven Seagal Story

According to Uproxx, the story goes that Seagal and LeBell got into a dustup because the former insisted that he could not be successfully choked unconscious due to his training in aikido, a form of martial arts. LeBell then offered to prove Seagal wrong, and Seagal agreed to be placed in a chokehold. LeBell applied the hold after Seagal said the word go, and Seagal not only lost consciousness, he lost control of his bowels.

LeBell addressed the story with the podcast HourMMA in 2012, saying, "Well, if a guy soils himself, you can't criticize him. Because if they just had a nice big dinner an hour before, you might have a tendency to do that." LeBell proceeded to compliment Seagal's artistry, but he also seemed to imply that Seagal's pride may have tripped him up a bit. "Closed mouths don't catch any foot ... If 30 people are watching, let them talk about it," he said, later adding, "Sometimes, Steven has a tendency to cheese off the wrong people, and you can get hurt doing that, y'know?"

As for Seagal, he insists that the incident never happened. "There was never any confrontation with him ever. In any way, shape, or form," Seagal said in 2012 (via MMA Fighting). "And I swear to God on my children — and they are the most precious thing in my life — if he is saying that he is a pathological scumbag liar. I keep answering that. Either he made up this lie or someone made it up." True or not, it's certainly quite the memorable behind-the-scenes story.