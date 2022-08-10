Dave Filoni's Reaction To A Finished Ahsoka Episode Is Very Good News For Star Wars Fans
One of the most exciting moments of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 was the series' introduction of a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who teamed up with the titular bounty hunter to defeat the tyrannical leader of Caledon, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). The former Jedi would later reappear in "The Book of Boba Fett," wherein she visited Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at his fledgling Jedi Temple and gave him some advice about teaching padawans.
Now, her story is set to continue in the highly-anticipated Disney+ series "Ahsoka," a solo spin-off that will likely see Ahsoka continuing her hunt for the mysterious Grand Admiral Thrawn, whose introduction was hinted at in her first appearance on "The Mandalorian." As such, it's entirely possible that the upcoming series could be setting up both Ahsoka and Thrawn as major players for the future of the franchise as a whole, a move which would no doubt delight fans of the "Star Wars" universe and the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series.
All told, it's clear that there is a lot riding on "Ahsoka," and no doubt there are plenty of people out there who are skeptical about whether or not the series will be able to live up to all of the hype. Fortunately, some recent comments from Rosario Dawson herself should provide hope for these skeptics, as it appears that the series is already drawing praise from Dave Filoni.
Dave Filoni apparently had strong words of praise after seeing an episode of Ahsoka
"Star Wars" fans will likely know Dave Filoni best for his work as a writer and supervising director for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the series that made Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) into a fan-favorite character to begin with. During a recent appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (via @laughing_place on Twitter), Rosario Dawson revealed that Filoni apparently had an incredibly emotional reaction to seeing a fully completed episode of "Ahsoka."
"So, I will say this, I will probably get in trouble for saying this. But Dave saw one of the episodes already edited together and he walked out, him and Carrie Beck. Both like glossy-eyed," Dawson explained. "And he said to me that it was a religious experience." The fact that Filoni was so deeply moved by the show is certainly good news for "Star Wars" fans, especially considering his deep connection to the story and character of Ahsoka Tano.
Indeed, considering how infamously toxic the "Star Wars" fandom can become when a project doesn't live up to their expectations, one has to hope that Filoni's reaction will soothe any misgivings that fans have about the series. Perhaps it will even persuade some of the more skeptical fans to give "Ahsoka" a chance. In any case, Dawson's comments ought to make fans hopeful that "Ahsoka" can continue the story of the eponymous fallen Jedi in a satisfying and powerful way.