Dave Filoni's Reaction To A Finished Ahsoka Episode Is Very Good News For Star Wars Fans

One of the most exciting moments of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 was the series' introduction of a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who teamed up with the titular bounty hunter to defeat the tyrannical leader of Caledon, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). The former Jedi would later reappear in "The Book of Boba Fett," wherein she visited Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at his fledgling Jedi Temple and gave him some advice about teaching padawans.

Now, her story is set to continue in the highly-anticipated Disney+ series "Ahsoka," a solo spin-off that will likely see Ahsoka continuing her hunt for the mysterious Grand Admiral Thrawn, whose introduction was hinted at in her first appearance on "The Mandalorian." As such, it's entirely possible that the upcoming series could be setting up both Ahsoka and Thrawn as major players for the future of the franchise as a whole, a move which would no doubt delight fans of the "Star Wars" universe and the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series.

All told, it's clear that there is a lot riding on "Ahsoka," and no doubt there are plenty of people out there who are skeptical about whether or not the series will be able to live up to all of the hype. Fortunately, some recent comments from Rosario Dawson herself should provide hope for these skeptics, as it appears that the series is already drawing praise from Dave Filoni.