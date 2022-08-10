Adam Sigal And Ruth Connell Preview Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose — Exclusive Interview

Ruth, how do you approach playing someone who was real?

Connell: It's tricky because it's not a biopic. However, I quite like my research, and I got quite into it. I went to the Isle of Man and stood on the land where they would've stood, and I looked at pictures of this lady. She was quite an unusual lady that I'm playing, Mrs. Irving. I think some of it could've been really real for her. She had this black choker on in these photographs that was part of what women used to wear when they were in a spiritualist church. And we do have Houdini in the movie. That was around after the First World War. I take all that quite seriously, and then the scenes that were written are quite comedic, and I'm like, "How do I marry this woman who people were scared of?" They thought she might be a little bit of a witch. She was quite happy for people to be scared of her, but then she's written a bit psychotically.

Sigal: You played it perfectly.

Connell: I tried to have fun. But Tim Downie, Jessica [Balmer], and I had quite serious conversations about how real this phenomenon might have been for them. Did they know they were in a ruse? Or did they believe their own press?

On that same note, Adam, how do you approach writing something that's meant as a dark comedy but also is based on some sense of reality?

Sigal: This is funny. Strangely, my biggest influence when it comes to a biopic is "Inglourious Basterds," the reason being I don't care about the real events. My purpose in writing this was not to chronicle in a documentary-style fashion what happened. I don't care. I had a very specific message that I wanted to convey with this, with regard to religion and cynicism and faith and how those relate to happiness. That was my message, and that was actually when I decided to write the script. I took the actual events that occurred, and I included the ones that I felt would help to portray my message the best, and I added a character.

The character that Minnie plays was a made-up character, [as is] a character named Erol that is played by this amazing actor Gary Beadle. I created those to serve the story because for me, the most important thing was to tell an interesting story that was entertaining and that would convey the message that I wanted rather than to slavishly follow the exact events, interesting as they were. And they're awesome, and I included a lot of it. I would say probably 75% of the film is actually based on events from Nandor's book or from the journals.