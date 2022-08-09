Walmart's Streaming Plan Is One Step Closer To Reinventing Cable Packages

Several players have tried to get into the streaming industry over the last few years, and viewers can now add Walmart to that prospective list, kind of. With customers around the world receiving access to speedy and cost-effective internet, streaming services quickly became the new entertainment advancement in the early 2010s. What started off as a corner of the industry dominated by Netflix quickly became populated with other players, such as Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max.

As streaming became the norm, viewers quickly became inclined to drop traditional cable. In late 2021, Comcast reported that it had lost over 400,000 video subscribers in Q3 (via Fierce Video). At the same time, streaming booms, with Disney+ boasting over 85 million subscribers worldwide, adding 7.9 million during the first three months of 2022 alone (via The Verge). Streaming can no longer be considered the future of entertainment consumption, it is unequivocally the present. This is why many leading companies are trying to get their own piece of the streaming pie, a market that's reportedly worth just shy of $475 billion in 2022 (via Yahoo! Finance).

CNBC reported in 2019 that retail giant Walmart was on track to launch their own streaming service that would cost around $8 per month, but those plans were quickly scrapped to focus on expanding Vudu, a service the company sold to Fandango in 2020. Now, Walmart is reportedly on track to get back into the streaming game. Interestingly, their new approach appears much more in line with traditional cable packages, which consumers are desperately trying to get away from.