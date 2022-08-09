Better Call Saul's Vince Gilligan On The Weight Of Kim's Tears At The End Of Season 6 Episode 12

As "Better Call Saul" Episode 11 hints and Episode 12 confirms, Kim's created a completely new life for herself, working for a sprinkler company in Florida and steering clear of her past ... and of the law career she loved. As Vince Gilligan told Variety, her bus breakdown is when the walls she's set up to cope with everything she's gone through finally come down ... and the moment is so important and powerful that they actually named the episode after it.

"She has purposely stunted herself," Gilligan said. "And there's something tragic about that. And so when the waterworks finally do start, the 'Waterworks' of the title, it comes to me as a relief. When she's crying on that bus, she's so bereft. She's letting it all out and there's so much sadness there. But it's a lot of relief to and it just feels like this has to happen. And it's a long time coming. It should have happened years ago. I think she's just sort of divorced herself from the pain and the memories and the guilt. She's just sort of anesthetized herself from the neck up."

While Kim's tearful crash is a powerful and harrowing moment, Gilligan did note that it may end up being a positive and cathartic experience ... at some point down the line, anyway. "Once she cops to her sins, to the guilt she has for these terrible things she and Jimmy did, then the healing hopefully will begin," he said.

It's far from a fairy tale ending, but even the slightest chance to atone and heal might be considered a win if you're a major character in "Better Call Saul." As such, if this is the last we see of Kim Wexler, it might just be that her tears are the show's closest equivalent to a happy ending.