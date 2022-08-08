What On Earth Will A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Look Like?

We hope you've been stockpiling your quarters. Another video game hero is set to make his way to the big screen soon.

Namco's beloved video game hero "Pac-Man" isn't a stranger to being adapted to other mediums. There was an animated series starring the famous pellet-eating character, along with his famous Mrs. and their Baby, in 1982 that aired on CBS' Saturday Morning line-up for two seasons (via IMDb). A Christmas special called "Christmas Comes to Pac-Land" premiered that same year, as did the novelty tune "Pac-Man Fever," which (are you surprised yet?) became a huge hit for musical duo Buckner & Garcia.

The property was also more recently revived in 2013 for Disney XD as "Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures." That show aired 52 episodes before concluding in 2015 (via Terrible TV Shows). In fact, Pac-Man has seen itself expanded into a plethora of products, from ice cube trays to stuffed toys that resemble the character's ghost-shaped enemies. There are even Pac-Man canned pasta and Pac-Man-shaped cereal.

With "Sonic the Hedgehog" recently spawning a successful film franchise and "Super Mario Bros." set to transition to the big screen, it's probably not too big of a shock to learn that there's a Pac-Man movie coming soon — and it's going to be a live-action feature. But one big question lingers in the air — just what might a live-action "Pac-Man" movie look like?