Will Poulter Expresses Desperate Wishes For His MCU Future
Phase 5 of the MCU will debut the final film for everyone's favorite band of galaxy-hopping outlaws when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" premieres. The movie will introduce Adam Warlock — a character teased way back when 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" landed in theaters. We'll finally see the super-human on the big screen, played by Will Poulter of "The Maze Runner" fame.
The actor bulked up for the role, evident during the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Poulter mentioned how surreal it was to walk on set the first day and work with a cast and director he admires. Director James Gunn gushed over the actor, suggesting he's going to be a scene stealer and fan favorite.
The question on everyone's mind these days is, "Will we see more Adam Warlock" after the third "Guardians" flick? Poulter has weighed in on the conversation in a recent interview, and we certainly share his sentiments.
Will Poulter would love to return to the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Will Poulter sat down with The Movie Dweeb, where he discussed the most significant projects of his career. After touching on "Midsommar," "Dopesick," and "We're the Millers," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came up. When asked if he would continue to play Adam Warlock after the 2023 film, the actor expressed his desire to do so.
"I really hope so dude. I don't honestly know what the plan is, and I mean that is hand on heart, you know the truth," Poulter said. "I don't know what the plan is, but I'd be honored to play Adam Warlock again, and I really hope to get that chance. I'm desperate to work with James again. I'm desperate to work with all of my castmates. One of the nicest, most welcoming kind of groups I've ever had the pleasure of being in the company of, so I just had my fingers crossed."
Marvel Studios definitely keeps their plans close to the vest, so it's no surprise Poulter is still in the dark about his MCU future. According to Insider, Chris Hemsworth didn't even know he was returning as Thor until the post-credits scene of "Thor: Love and Thunder," where a title card revealed, "Thor will return." Hopefully, at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," we'll learn that Adam Warlock will return alongside Poulter.