Will Poulter Expresses Desperate Wishes For His MCU Future

Will Poulter sat down with The Movie Dweeb, where he discussed the most significant projects of his career. After touching on "Midsommar," "Dopesick," and "We're the Millers," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came up. When asked if he would continue to play Adam Warlock after the 2023 film, the actor expressed his desire to do so.

"I really hope so dude. I don't honestly know what the plan is, and I mean that is hand on heart, you know the truth," Poulter said. "I don't know what the plan is, but I'd be honored to play Adam Warlock again, and I really hope to get that chance. I'm desperate to work with James again. I'm desperate to work with all of my castmates. One of the nicest, most welcoming kind of groups I've ever had the pleasure of being in the company of, so I just had my fingers crossed."

Marvel Studios definitely keeps their plans close to the vest, so it's no surprise Poulter is still in the dark about his MCU future. According to Insider, Chris Hemsworth didn't even know he was returning as Thor until the post-credits scene of "Thor: Love and Thunder," where a title card revealed, "Thor will return." Hopefully, at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," we'll learn that Adam Warlock will return alongside Poulter.