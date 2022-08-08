Mike Tyson Blasts Hulu Limited Series About His Life In Truly Brutal Terms

Hulu's upcoming limited series "Mike" is based on the life of Mike Tyson, but it seems as if he hasn't had any input whatsoever with the series, nor given his permission. Taking to Instagram, Tyson created two different posts addressing Hulu's upcoming series. The first post was an image of both himself and Dana White which stated, "Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me." His second post was simply white text on a black background, and it said, "Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives I'm just a ****** they can sell on the auction block."

Considering these statements, it seems as if Hulu's "Mike" series did not get Tyson's blessings, but unfortunately for Tyson, there is little he could do to stop such an endeavor. This is due to the laws surrounding public figures, and as The Hollywood Reporter notes, this is considered non-commercial speech and is protected under First Amendment rights, assuming that they draw from multiple sources, such as news articles. This means that Hulu is protected under artistic expression, and Tyson has very little ability to stop or affect the series. However, that doesn't mean he isn't allowed to express his own opinion, and he is most certainly angry at this television adaptation of his own life.