James Gunn Reveals A Shocking Fact About Marvel's Infinity Saga

Over the weekend, a Twitter user by the rad name of Revolver Ocelot (it's never too late for a good "Metal Gear" reference) asked James Gunn, "You already knew how this story would end, when you were pitching Guardians to Marvel, right? So did you know about what [would] happen in Infinity War and Endgame, about the deaths of Thanos and Gamora, [and] how this [would] affect characters such as Quill, Nebula, or Drax in Vol. 3, etc.?"

In reply, Gunn tweeted, "I didn't know much when I pitched. And I didn't know what was going to happen in IW & Endgame (Infinity Stones weren't even a part of the MCU until AFTER my first draft of Vol 1). But once I was writing I knew the arcs of all the major characters except Gamora, which changed."

In summary, Gunn had no idea that one or more of his beloved Guardians could be murdered by another group of writers and directors somewhere down the pipeline. It's also interesting to note how the stones weren't even a part of his original script, and yet the Power Stone (the purple one) is heavily featured in the final product.

This reminds us of two things. Firstly, it brings to mind what Marvel's president Kevin Feige once said about allowing creatives to primarily focus on making a solid movie before worrying about how it will integrate with a broader universe (his exact words can be found on Cheat Sheet). Secondly, it reveals yet again how hilariously unprepared Feige and his team were for Marvel Cinematic Universe to become so massive. In this case, though, given how unprecedented the process was, they've earned a little slack.