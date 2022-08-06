The Devastating Death Of Dallas Star Roseanna Christiansen

The acting world has been hit with a sad piece of news, as performer Roseanna Christiansen has passed away at age 71. Her husband, Steven Rizzo, reported her passing to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the actress was at the Antelope Valley Medical Center in California when she died, with the cause of death yet to be released.

Christiansen was best known for her role as the maid Teresa on the soapy CBS drama series "Dallas," spending nine years on the show, from 1982 to its final year on air in 1991. She was also known for her work on "The Jeffersons." In addition to her on-screen work, Christiansen was also an acting coach and, according to THR, an ordained minister. In her last screen appearance, the 2020 docuseries "Acting on Faith," she spoke about the effect that her Christian faith had on her career.

Christiansen is survived by her husband, as well as two children, Josiah and Grace, and her sister Elba. In his statement about her death, Steven Rizzo said, "Though in years her life was too short, she spent enough time here to plant the seeds of love, encouragement and beauty into everyone she met."