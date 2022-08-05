Amazon Courted And Then Ghosted Peter Jackson For The Rings Of Power, According To The Lord Of The Rings Filmmaker

J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" stories became known around the globe in the years following their publication and for good reason. Action, drama, and all of the hallmarks of fantasy, and then some are present, amounting to an enjoyable reading experience. Not to mention, the world and characters that inhabit it are incredibly easy to invest in, hence why readers are still so eager to visit Middle-earth whenever they can — a sensation Hollywood and director Peter Jackson tapped into on the big screen starting in the early-2000s.

Jackson helmed the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and couldn't have been more successful at bringing Tolkien's works to the movies. The vast majority of audiences everywhere loved his handling of the source material, from the design of the sets to Howard Shore's iconic musical score. Naturally, this made Jackson the man for the job when plans to adapt "The Hobbit" arose, and director Guillermo del Toro stepped away from the project. Though this trilogy didn't set the world on fire like its predecessor, it was a fine cap to Jackson's time in Middle-earth.

Unsurprisingly, when Amazon announced that it was putting together a "Lord of the Rings" series — titled "The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power" — many suspected Peter Jackson would be involved. According to the man himself, Amazon tried to bring him on board, only for the company to suddenly ghost him.