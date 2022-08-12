Rick And Morty Season 6 Trailer Brings More Galactic Chaos

Season 6 of "Rick and Morty" is heading back to Adult Swim on September 4, and we've finally gotten a trailer for the new batch of episodes. We got our first tease of what to expect when Warner Bros. and Adult Swim dropped the official synopsis for the season in a press release obtained by Looper.

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of p*ss! Who knows?! P*ss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More p*ss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show," the synopsis reads. It's a pretty spot-on description when you watch the first trailer for Season 6, which looks like it might be the most "Rick and Morty" season ever produced. The multiversal duo has a lot in store for these next episodes, with surprises sure to shock longtime fans.