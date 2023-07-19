The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Trailer Forecasts The Dragon Reborn's Uncontrollable Power

Before Season 1 of "The Wheel of Time" had even debuted on Amazon Prime, Season 2 was already confirmed. And with Season 2 still on the horizon, Season 3 was greenlit, which may have been a surprise to some as the 1st season was met with a bit of a mixed reaction. Nevertheless, the next installment of "The Wheel of Time" is arriving on Amazon Prime on September 1, and we now finally have a trailer for Season 2.

Rosamund Pike back front and center as Moiraine Damodred, along with fellow "The Wheel of Time" cast members Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara. Season 2 will see a bit of a shakeup in the cast, as Dónal Finn is replacing Barney Harris in the role of Mat Cauthon. Deadline says the choice for recasting is unclear.

Regardless, we're now getting our first look at the new Mat in the "Wheel of Time" Season 2 trailer, which looks to have upped the ante quite a bit from Season 1.