The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Trailer Forecasts The Dragon Reborn's Uncontrollable Power
Before Season 1 of "The Wheel of Time" had even debuted on Amazon Prime, Season 2 was already confirmed. And with Season 2 still on the horizon, Season 3 was greenlit, which may have been a surprise to some as the 1st season was met with a bit of a mixed reaction. Nevertheless, the next installment of "The Wheel of Time" is arriving on Amazon Prime on September 1, and we now finally have a trailer for Season 2.
Rosamund Pike back front and center as Moiraine Damodred, along with fellow "The Wheel of Time" cast members Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara. Season 2 will see a bit of a shakeup in the cast, as Dónal Finn is replacing Barney Harris in the role of Mat Cauthon. Deadline says the choice for recasting is unclear.
Regardless, we're now getting our first look at the new Mat in the "Wheel of Time" Season 2 trailer, which looks to have upped the ante quite a bit from Season 1.
Amazon Prime is cranking it up a notch for Wheel of Time Season 2
The first trailer for Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time" suggests a new installment that is bigger, bolder, and dare we say better than Season 1. Not only are the sets and costumes as sumptuous as ever, but the stakes appear to be sky-high.
The inaugural season of the series mainly pulled from "The Eye of the World," while also using elements from "The Great Hunt" and "The Dragon Reborn," and ended in catastrophe. Now, Moiraine is back attempting to shepherd Rand into his true power. Meanwhile, the mysterious channelers who arrived on boat at the very end of Season 1 are shown in glimpses during the Season 2 trailer, suggesting they'll be around to keep the crew on their toes.
We hope fans of "The Wheel of Time" books can get behind Season 2 more than Season 1, as it's an incredible series that deserves justice on screen. Just from the trailer, it looks like we might be getting there.
"The Wheel of Time" Season 2 lands on Amazon Prime on September 1.