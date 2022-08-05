Nope Editor Compares Working With Taika Waititi To Jordan Peele - Exclusive

Writer-director Jordan Peele's third feature, "Nope," marks the second time that the rising filmmaker has collaborated on a theatrical film with editor Nicholas Monsour. In addition to editing Peele's previous movie, "Us," Monsour has also worked on Peele-driven TV projects like his relaunch of "The Twilight Zone" and the long-running comedy sketch show, "Key and Peele."

Meanwhile, between "Us" and "Nope," Monsour was hired to work as an editor on another, yet-unseen movie — "Next Goal Wins," the next movie to arrive from New Zealand-based filmmaker Taika Waititi. Yes, that's the same Taika Waititi who helmed both "Thor: Ragnarök" and the more recent "Thor: Love and Thunder." In between adventures in the MCU, Waititi directed what is likely to be a far more modest film about the American Samoa soccer team's improbable run at the 2014 World Cup (via Al Jazeera).

Both Peele and Waititi are brands unto themselves at this point. Peele is becoming an auteur in the realm of high-concept, socially conscious horror/sci-fi, while Waititi blends genuine emotion, whimsy, absurdist comedy, and gender-bending affirmation in whatever genre he lands in. Yet while they're operating in very different territories stylistically, Nicholas Monsour says that both directors have more in common than film journalists, loyal fans and general audiences might think.

"I definitely see a big similarity in that they're both really generous and so focused on the experience of their audience," Monsour tells Looper in an exclusive interview. "They want to make the movie that they've always wanted to see and that they have a hunch that their audience also has been wanting to see."