Why Bullet Train's Casting Was So Controversial

AsAm News also spoke with Milton Liu, the interim executive director of the Asian American Media Alliance, who has a more generous opinion about the casting of "Bullet Train." Liu began by noting that he is unable to make a fully formed opinion until seeing the film before going on to explain that the argument of whitewashing is a bit more nuanced when it comes to "Bullet Train."

"Obviously, there's a slippery slope of what is whitewashing, what is not, what is racially offensive, what is story-telling or creative license, and so forth," Liu said. "The author has approved this, and the production company that licensed this deal is a Japanese company that's trying to get into using Japanese IP for the western world. Not to say that those two things make it okay, but at least that's the right course; it's not some Hollywood White producer going out to Japan and finding the IP and really making it a whitewashed adaptation."

Liu then explained that, because Brad Pitt and Joey King's character names are changed, "Bullet Train" may be an example of a story intentionally being changed for a Western audience, rather than it being a tone-deaf casting choice of placing a white actor in a role clearly meant for an Asian actor. Liu gave the more problematic examples of "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha," which respectively saw Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone, two white actresses, playing Asian characters.

Despite whitewashing possibly not being as big of an issue as some have accused, Liu believes that doesn't mean the film is without its problems. "So that's the question more than whitewashing, is the fetishization of Asian culture being 'exotic' when they just side notes to the story," he explained. "That's the issue that could be troublesome for this film."