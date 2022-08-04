The Umbrella Academy Publisher Inks Deal To Bring A Lot More Content To Netflix

Founded out of a chain of Oregon comic book stores in 1986, Dark Horse Comics is now the third largest comic book publisher in the United States. The comic book company has grown exponentially over the years and, since 2019, Dark Horse and Netflix have been bringing some of the company's most beloved properties to life on the small screen.

The first of these adaptations was "Polar." Directed by Jonas Åkerlund and based on the webcomic of the same name by Victor Santos, "Polar" was just the beginning of these adaptations from Dark Horse Entertainment. In February 2019, the highly-anticipated live-action series "The Umbrella Academy," based on the comics written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, hit Netflix. Now in 2022, the series has three well-received seasons under its belt.

It looks like both entities are looking to further capitalize on that success given the recent news that Dark Horse Entertainment and Netflix have signed a deal to extend their partnership.