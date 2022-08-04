The Quarry Director Will Byles Names His Horror Movie Favorites And How They Inspired The Game - Exclusive

Given the setting of the game, its characters, and the nerve-rattling circumstances players find themselves in, it's clear that "The Quarry" writer-director Will Byles is a major aficionado of the horror film genre. It's Byles' first horror-themed video game after the worldwide success of 2015's "Until Dawn," where a group of young men and women struggle to survive the night atop the haunting environs of Blackwood Mountain.

"The Quarry" is a game that follows the plight of nine camp counselors who are attempting to survive a night of terror after encountering the demented Hackett family in the remote woods of upstate New York. While a movie series like "Friday the 13th" may immediately pop into players' minds when hearing about the basic premise of "The Quarry," Byles said there are many more influences on the game than the initial connection to the 1980s slasher franchise.

"There's a little stable of the classic slashers [that influenced the game]," Byles told Looper in an exclusive interview. "There's 'Friday the 13th,' which is the whole summer camp thing ... There are also homages to "The Hills Have Eyes' and "Deliverance" — what they call 'killbilly' movies or 'hick flicks,' so there's that side of it. We purloined little bits and pieces from all of these things."

Plus, Byles added, there was quite a bit of influence from his favorite films of all time.