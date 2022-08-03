Leslie Grace Responds To Batgirl Cancelation

Despite the fact that he's often surrounded by a host of famous characters on the pages of DC Comics, Batman's Bat Family has been noticeably absent at the movies. However, it appeared that was about to change with the arrival of "Batgirl" on the HBO Max streaming service, which would introduce the titular hero to the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film was set to follow Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) as she battled the disgruntled Ted Carson, aka Firefly (Brendan Fraser), who made it his mission to set Gotham City ablaze.

Then it all went up in a puff of smoke.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the news broke on August 2, 2022, that "Batgirl" would not release theatrically or on HBO Max. As noted by Variety, a combination of factors likely led to this bizarre decision. The Warner Bros.-Discovery merger, a shift in focus to big, bombastic theatrical releases — which "Batgirl" was not considered to be — and an already inflated budget on top of projected marketing and reshoot costs resulted in the plug being pulled. El Arbi and Fallah voiced their sadness over the decision, and they're not the only ones with thoughts on it.

Barbara Gordon herself, Leslie Grace, has spoken on the sudden demise of "Batgirl." Here's what she had to say about the movie's downfall.