Don't Miss The Chance To Win One Of Five Doctor Strange 2 Posters Signed By Bruce Campbell

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has come and gone, with another MCU film already out in theaters grabbing all the attention. But we're here to bring the spotlight back on the Sam Raimi flick and off of "Thor: Love and Thunder" for the time being because we've had it with the goats quite frankly.

If you are a collector of all things Marvel or a massive fan of the second "Doctor Strange" film, we've got something that should pique your interest. Looper and /Film are giving away a pair of items that are pretty fantastic, one of which may or may not have been written on by one of the film's stars (cough, Bruce Campbell) And when we say "may or may not," we mean it "absolutely 100% yes."