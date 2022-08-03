Bob Odenkirk Warns Walter And Jesse Aren't Finished On Better Call Saul

The previously mentioned scene from "Better Call Saul" starts with Jesse, Walter, and Saul entering the famous RV from "Breaking Bad." Judging by the dialogue, this scene takes place around the time Walter and Jesse tap Saul to launder their ill-gotten gains. Although Jesse wants to spill all of the details of the operation to Saul, Walter warns against it and snaps at Jesse whenever he starts to elaborate. However, Saul, with his characteristic cunning, is able to extrapolate his own details, and figures out that Walter is the brains of the operation and responsible for the potent blue-hued drug that is gaining in popularity.

This scene is a real delight for fans of "Breaking Bad" because it shows Jesse and Walter in their classic form. Luckily for viewers of "Better Call Saul," it seems as if this won't be the only time we get to see the famous pair. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Odenkirk said, "The truth is, it was just the start. There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful. I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't." Considering that there are two episodes left of the final season of "Better Call Saul," it sounds like Odenkirk is promising some pretty big scenes involving the main characters from its predecessor show, and it will be interesting to see what the future has in store.