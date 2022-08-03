Bob Odenkirk Warns Walter And Jesse Aren't Finished On Better Call Saul
The misadventures of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is the stuff of legendary television. Walter's descent from a terminal cancer diagnosis to a ruthless drug kingpin formed much of the basis of "Breaking Bad" and proved to be a resounding success with critics, earning an impressive 154 awards (via IMDb). Over the course of Jesse and Walter's journey, they run into dangerous foes on both sides of the law and a rather unscrupulous lawyer that goes by the name of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).
Saul proved to be worthy of his own story, and is nearing the end of his own show, "Better Call Saul." This television series shows events both before, during, and after "Breaking Bad" and has featured plenty of cameos from beloved (or hated) characters. In the most recent episode, aptly named "Breaking Bad," viewers got a chance to see Saul, Walter, and Jesse share a five-minute scene that highlighted the very start of their business interactions, but it looks like Odenkirk has teased that may not have been the last time we get to see the dynamic duo from "Breaking Bad" on "Better Call Saul."
Odenkirk says there will be more scenes with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman
The previously mentioned scene from "Better Call Saul" starts with Jesse, Walter, and Saul entering the famous RV from "Breaking Bad." Judging by the dialogue, this scene takes place around the time Walter and Jesse tap Saul to launder their ill-gotten gains. Although Jesse wants to spill all of the details of the operation to Saul, Walter warns against it and snaps at Jesse whenever he starts to elaborate. However, Saul, with his characteristic cunning, is able to extrapolate his own details, and figures out that Walter is the brains of the operation and responsible for the potent blue-hued drug that is gaining in popularity.
This scene is a real delight for fans of "Breaking Bad" because it shows Jesse and Walter in their classic form. Luckily for viewers of "Better Call Saul," it seems as if this won't be the only time we get to see the famous pair. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Odenkirk said, "The truth is, it was just the start. There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful. I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't." Considering that there are two episodes left of the final season of "Better Call Saul," it sounds like Odenkirk is promising some pretty big scenes involving the main characters from its predecessor show, and it will be interesting to see what the future has in store.