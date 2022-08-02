Brad Pitt Reveals Which Martial Arts Movie Icon Inspired The Fight Scenes In Bullet Train

On August 5, 2022, director David Leitch will unveil his latest cinematic effort, "Bullet Train," to the world. Inspired by author Kōtarō Isaka's novel "Maria Beetle," the film follows tenured assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt) as he prepares to get out of the game for good. However, he's pulled back in by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), who has him retrieve a briefcase that's located on, as the title implies, a bullet train. Of course, on the trek from Tokyo to Kyoto, Japan, he comes face-to-face with several other assassins with plans to stop him.

Based on promotional material, "Bullet Train" has a lot going for it. From the cast that's full of Hollywood icons like Pitt, Bullock, and Michael Shannon, as well as modern stars such as Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, to a uniquely tense yet goofy tone, it's a project that has all the makings of an audience favorite. Not to mention, it's jam-packed with inventive, exciting fight sequences across several train cars that will have you laughing as you wait with bated breath to see who will come out on top.

According to Brad Pitt himself, the "Bullet Train" action scenes didn't come to fruition entirely on their own. A martial arts movie legend actually inspired much of what made it into the final film.