Amazon Prime Just Hit Go On One Of The '80s Reboots We've Been Waiting For

The film in question is "Road House," the 1989 action classic starring Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, who finds himself handling security at a bar in the middle of rural Missouri. Confirming previous reports of a "Road House" reboot, Jake Gyllenhaal will reportedly step into the role made famous by Swayze. However, as per usual remake rules, the new film will also feature a number of plot changes.

In the new version, Dalton will be a former UFC fighter who takes a security job that ends up being much more than it seems (via Variety). Another change made to the original movie is its setting, which will swap out Jasper, Missouri, for the Florida Keys. Joel Silver, who produced the original film, will also take part in the latest entry in the franchise. Doug Liman, best known for helming action films like "The Bourne Identity" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," is set to direct.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast are Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, and more. No release date for the new "Road House" has been set, but the project is expected to begin production sometime this month, so it will only be a matter of time before you can see how the new crew matches up next to Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, Ben Gazzara, and the rest of the people who made the original movie such a beloved action classic.

"Road House 2: Last Call", the last entry in the "Road House" franchise, was released directly to DVD in 2006 and followed the son of Swayze's character from the original. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and general audiences alike.