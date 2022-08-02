Director Will Byles Explains The Connections Between The Quarry And Until Dawn - Exclusive

Since the horror-themed video game "Until Dawn" became a worldwide smash hit after its release in 2015, writer-director Will Byles was faced with the gargantuan task of topping its success with game's follow-up. Seven years later, Byles is back in the writer and director's chair with "The Quarry," which like "Until Dawn," is rooted in an interactive horror story. But with the release of the new game, Byles is well aware that there will be comparisons to "Until Dawn," but in a way, that was the point. In short, he wanted to recreate the same sort of thrills and chills that players got with "Until Dawn," but under the guise of a totally different story.

"For part of 'The Quarry,' we wanted it to be completely new, but for part of it, we wanted it to be exactly the same [as 'Until Dawn']," Byles explained to Looper in an exclusive interview. "With something like 'The Quarry,' we're not really reinventing the wheel. There are technology advancements for the rendering and the capturing stuff, but the real thing we wanted to do is to entertain people."

One thing "The Quarry" is not is a sequel to "Until Dawn." While "Until Dawn" game followed a harrowing night for a group of young adults as they tried to survive the horrors atop Blackwood Mountain, "The Quarry" finds nine camp counselors fighting for survival in the remote woods of upstate New York. It's there where they not only encounter the demented Hackett family but are subject to a curse that will turn each of them into werewolves.

Ultimately, as Game Informer described, "The Quarry" is "a spiritual successor" to "Until Dawn," and Byles was happy to describe how the games are connected.