Teaser For Spirit Halloween: The Movie Pops Up In A Vacant Corner Of The Internet

At one point or another, you've probably seen a Spirit Halloween store appear out of thin air in some long-vacant building or strip mall, only to mysteriously vanish once Halloween has passed (or in some cases, lie abandoned and waiting for next year). Very soon, the beloved pop-up shop will be setting up locations all across America. What's more, this Halloween season, the company will also be making its first foray into film, with the release of "Spirit Halloween: The Movie."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will follow three middle schoolers who decide to spend Halloween night locked in a Spirit Halloween that has recently appeared in their town. Things go awry when they discover that this particular store is haunted by a malevolent spirit — one who is hell-bent on possessing them and who just so happens to be played by the legendary Christopher Lloyd. As it happens, the teaser trailer for "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" has just made its way onto the Internet via Strike Back Studios, which (like the eponymous pop-up shop) released the sneak peek in a very abrupt and mysterious manner.