The Devastating Death Of Ron Zimmerman
Ron Zimmerman — comedian, producer, and writer — has died of cancer at the age of 64 on July 28th, 2022, according to Deadline. The news was shared through reports on social media from those close to him. Amongst those who spread the word was the performer Cher, with whom he once shared a relationship. She tweeted, "My friend Ronny died Today. Life is so fragile. Thank god I went to see him Wednesday [night]."
Zimmerman's resume was impressive due to both its scope and variety, as his career spanned nearly 40 years in the artistic industries, according to his IMDb page. While information about his personal life is respectably sparse, the man's work is more than enough for curious fans to honor him simply on the merit of remembering. What's more, even readers who may not be familiar with his name will be familiar with much of his content, as he was involved in properties ranging from "Howard Stern" to "Friday the 13th" to Marvel Comics, where he wrote characters as huge as Spider-Man.
Ron Zimmerman was a comedian, a Marvel Comics writer, and a Hollywood producer
While Ron Zimmerman occasionally dabbled in acting, and per Deadline, he enjoyed time in the spotlight as a standup comedian, the bulk of his work leaned towards behind-the-scenes activities. As a producer, he leant his skill to the "Friday the 13th" horror film series, as well as Jet Li's 2001 science fiction film "The One." Other credits in this vein include "Shake it Up" and "7th Heaven." He was also a common face on "The Howard Stern" show.
Perhaps the career path that Zimmerman will most be remembered for, though, is the time period in which he wrote comics for Marvel. While he continued to bring his sharp and satirical edge to the comics he wrote, he did become attached to properties as titles as "The Punisher," and he at one point even tackled Spider-Man, writing the limited series "Get Kraven," about the son of Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter going to Hollywood to make movies. Straying further from Marvel's famous territory, he was behind a controversial revamp of "The Rawhide Kid" in 2003, and he created the characters of Hawk-Owl and Woody for "Ultimate Adventures."
In between these, of course, were a number of smaller projects. He wrote and produced for popular television shows such as "The Simpsons" and "Justice League Unlimited."
While Zimmerman's career spanned many circles, the long and short of the matter is that he influenced everything from horror to heroes, and he helped ensure that unique storytelling remained in the forefront of Hollywood's focus.