The Devastating Death Of Ron Zimmerman

While Ron Zimmerman occasionally dabbled in acting, and per Deadline, he enjoyed time in the spotlight as a standup comedian, the bulk of his work leaned towards behind-the-scenes activities. As a producer, he leant his skill to the "Friday the 13th" horror film series, as well as Jet Li's 2001 science fiction film "The One." Other credits in this vein include "Shake it Up" and "7th Heaven." He was also a common face on "The Howard Stern" show.

Perhaps the career path that Zimmerman will most be remembered for, though, is the time period in which he wrote comics for Marvel. While he continued to bring his sharp and satirical edge to the comics he wrote, he did become attached to properties as titles as "The Punisher," and he at one point even tackled Spider-Man, writing the limited series "Get Kraven," about the son of Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter going to Hollywood to make movies. Straying further from Marvel's famous territory, he was behind a controversial revamp of "The Rawhide Kid" in 2003, and he created the characters of Hawk-Owl and Woody for "Ultimate Adventures."

In between these, of course, were a number of smaller projects. He wrote and produced for popular television shows such as "The Simpsons" and "Justice League Unlimited."

While Zimmerman's career spanned many circles, the long and short of the matter is that he influenced everything from horror to heroes, and he helped ensure that unique storytelling remained in the forefront of Hollywood's focus.