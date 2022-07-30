Marvel's Secret Invasion News Should Make Fans Nervous

The scoop comes from an Awards Daily interview with character actor Christopher McDonald. When asked about what it's like working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, McDonald revealed a detail about his character ("that he can sneak in and out of any storyline in the Marvel universe"), whose name isn't even known as of yet. But the more troubling revelation came immediately after: "We're actually heading back to London on Tuesday to do additional scenes. They're doing reshoots in a way that's making the story better. Apparently, there's a new writer in there. He's amped it up, and the series is going so much deeper than before."

McDonald is putting a very positive spin on the situation there, but the word "reshoots" has a way of making fans nervous — particularly when a completely new (and unnamed) writer is brought in to change things up. But, more optimistically, this might not necessarily be cause for worry since reshoots are a normal part of Hollywood productions these days, even as they can often cost filmmakers a ton of money.

Fans will just have to wait and see how "Secret Invasion" pans out. We can expect to get more details as we get closer to its scheduled air date next year.