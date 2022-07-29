How An Avengers Villain Inspired Director Will Byles To Seek New Motion Capture Technology For The Quarry - Exclusive

While the stories in the new video game smash "The Quarry" and the blockbuster "Avengers" movies "Infinity War" and "End Game," couldn't be any further apart, the projects share a common bond in the technology they used to bring some of their characters to life. The final two "Avengers" chapters surround the wrath of the supervillain Thanos, who destroyed half of the universe with a single snap when he came into possession of all six Infinity Stones. The role was realized through the motion capture performance of Josh Brolin, despite the fact that the hulking Thanos is an alien species much bigger in size than the Oscar-nominated actor.

"The Quarry," on the flip side, is a video game where nine camp counselors face a horrific night in a remote wooded area of upstate New York, the location of the Hackett's Quarry campgrounds. Facing death depending on the paths players choose, the counselors, including Laura (Siobhan Williams), Max (Skyler Gisondo) and Ryan (Justice Smith) face the brutal wrath of the demented Hackett family and a curse that will turn them into werewolves.

Written and directed by Will Byles — the creative force behind "Until Dawn" — "The Quarry" fully employs motion capture technology to bring the actors' performances and settings to life. While Byles had the technology that he used to create "Until Dawn" at his disposal, a fateful trip to the SIGGRAPH technology conference three years ago convinced him to seek the groundbreaking computer advancements used in the last two "Avengers" movies.