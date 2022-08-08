The Prop Olivia Cooke Wishes She Could Have Taken From The House Of The Dragon Set
As a fantasy epic, "Game of Thrones" is an especially prop- and costume-heavy show. Each frame of the series is packed full of all manner of medieval odds and ends, from weapons to armor to jewelry. For actors on "Game of Thrones," it's tempting to sneak one of these props home for a souvenir-0-and many of them have. Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth, was notorious for being the worst prop thief of the bunch. Some of his purloined props include Dothraki weapons, lumps of obsidian, and coins from the Bank of Bravos, (via Vulture).
Naturally, the cast of HBO's upcoming spinoff series, "House of the Dragon," was similarly tempted. "House of the Dragon" takes place about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones, but visually the world of the show isn't much different from its predecessor. The characters are all different, but the settings and props are mostly the same.
In the run-up to "House of the Dragon's" premiere on August 21, Looper asked star Olivia Cooke, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower, if there were any props she was tempted to lift from the set. Here's what she said.
Olivia Cooke wanted to add to her dishware collection
For Olivia Cooke, it was really difficult not to pilfer one of the ornate bowls that decorate the Small Council chamber. As the second wife of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Lady Hightower spends a lot of her time there.
Cooke explained that the bowls in question are meant to symbolize each of Westeros' great Houses, like the Targaryens, Baratheons, and Starks. Between takes, Cooke and her castmates enjoyed playing around with them. "We used to throw them at each other, like a snooker table or tiddlywinks," she said.
The bowls obviously weren't available for cast members to take home with them, but Cooke did say that HBO allowed the cast and crew to take the candles used on the show. Cooke declined–on set, there was so much soot from the candles that Cooke and her castmates had to clean their nails multiple times a day.
In the end, Cooke didn't get a souvenir from "House of the Dragon," but getting to be a part of the "Game of Thrones" universe is a pretty good consolation prize.
