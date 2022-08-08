The Prop Olivia Cooke Wishes She Could Have Taken From The House Of The Dragon Set

As a fantasy epic, "Game of Thrones" is an especially prop- and costume-heavy show. Each frame of the series is packed full of all manner of medieval odds and ends, from weapons to armor to jewelry. For actors on "Game of Thrones," it's tempting to sneak one of these props home for a souvenir-0-and many of them have. Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth, was notorious for being the worst prop thief of the bunch. Some of his purloined props include Dothraki weapons, lumps of obsidian, and coins from the Bank of Bravos, (via Vulture).

Naturally, the cast of HBO's upcoming spinoff series, "House of the Dragon," was similarly tempted. "House of the Dragon" takes place about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones, but visually the world of the show isn't much different from its predecessor. The characters are all different, but the settings and props are mostly the same.

In the run-up to "House of the Dragon's" premiere on August 21, Looper asked star Olivia Cooke, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower, if there were any props she was tempted to lift from the set. Here's what she said.