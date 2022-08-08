House Of The Dragon's Paddy Considine Learned His Scottish Accent From A GoT Legend

"Hot Fuzz" was a comedic masterpiece, in no small part thanks to the efforts of both Considine and McCann. Considine played Detective Sergeant Andy Wainwright, one of the members of the Sandford Police who gives Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) a lot of guff until the two finally manage to work together. Meanwhile, McCann notably played "Lurch," who responded to everything with "Yarp." With the impending release of "House of the Dragon," that's no longer the only connection the two actors share.

Paddy Considine related a story about how he was working on 2015's "Macbeth," which he starred in alongside Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, when he needed help with his Scottish accent to adequately portray Banquo. As he put it, "To get the accent, I got sent tapes to learn this Scottish accent, and it was Rory reading it. He read them out for me, so I could listen to them and learn them. And it wasn't something I asked; they just arrived. And I was going, 'I can't ... familiar with this voice.' And then I asked, 'Who's narrated these lines for me?" Ah, it's Rory."

It's a pleasant bit of happenstance that proves all things are connected in Westeros.

