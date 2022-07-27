Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Chukwudi Iwuji Has Some Mean Things To Say About High Evolutionary

The High Evolutionary is a unique and formidable villain in the Marvel Universe — a man whose obsession with altering human genetics leads him down a dark path that eventually sees him attempting to evolve animals into a higher state of consciousness. Upon having unlocked the secrets of biological manipulation, the High Evolutionary transcends his own humanity to become a powerful being with psionic powers, who is driven to further evolution in his chosen direction with little care for the ethics or pain involved.

While the High Evolutionary has branched outside of his comic book roots before, most notably in the underrated animated series "Spider-Man Unlimited," it looks like he will finally make his feature film debut in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," where he will be played by Chukwudi Iwuji. This is not the first time the two have worked together: Iwuji also played the heartless Clemson Murn in Gunn's "Peacemaker" series on HBO Max.

As reported by Deadline, Iwuji recently took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con in full High Evolutionary garb, and he proceeded to insult the crowd — in character — by saying, "I'm pleased to be here. Thank you for inspiring me for how vomitious you all are. I can't wait to dissect all of you and see what I can learn."

To top that off, it seems as if Iwuji has some choice words about the despicable nature of his character.