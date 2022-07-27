Aw, Geez, Rick And Morty Season 6 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Longtime fans of Adult Swim's beloved adult animated series "Rick and Morty" will know that the series has an infamously bad track record when it comes to release dates. Although the first season of "Rick and Morty" premiered all the way back in 2013, to date the show has only released five total seasons — averaging around two years of production between each new season.
Although these long gaps between seasons have become an accepted norm for the series, the show has also been plagued by maddeningly inconsistent release dates: perhaps the most abrupt of which came with the first episode of Season 3, which was released unannounced on April 1st, 2017, and preceded the next episode of Season 3 by nearly four months. Considering all of the variables we've come to expect with each new season of "Rick and Morty," it seemed likely that the series' highly anticipated sixth season would not be released until sometime in 2023 — most likely with a release date that doesn't coincide with any of the previous seasons.
In truth, it appears that the release of "Rick and Morty" Season 6 will mark an important milestone for the series, as the upcoming season will actually be releasing much earlier than expected.
Rick and Morty Season 6 will premiere on September 4
As reported by Variety, "Rick and Morty" Season 6 is set to premiere on September 4th, 2022. The report indicates that the first episode will air at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, filling in the same time slot that the show occupied during its Season 5 premiere. This announcement marks an important first for "Rick and Morty," as Season 6 will premiere less than a year after the previous season's finale, which was released on September 5, 2021.
This is the shortest gap between seasons in the history of "Rick and Morty," and as such serves as an encouraging sign for the future seasons, especially since the series is still in the midst of an enormous 70-episode renewal which was inked in 2018, and the writers were already working on Season 7 back in 2021. One has to hope that this extremely short interim between seasons will become the norm moving forward, and that fans will never have to wait two years between seasons ever again.
In any case, the release of "Rick and Morty" Season 6 is less than two months away, which will no doubt excite the millions of fans worldwide who have waited with bated breath for news about the series' highly anticipated return.