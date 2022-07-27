Aw, Geez, Rick And Morty Season 6 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Longtime fans of Adult Swim's beloved adult animated series "Rick and Morty" will know that the series has an infamously bad track record when it comes to release dates. Although the first season of "Rick and Morty" premiered all the way back in 2013, to date the show has only released five total seasons — averaging around two years of production between each new season.

Although these long gaps between seasons have become an accepted norm for the series, the show has also been plagued by maddeningly inconsistent release dates: perhaps the most abrupt of which came with the first episode of Season 3, which was released unannounced on April 1st, 2017, and preceded the next episode of Season 3 by nearly four months. Considering all of the variables we've come to expect with each new season of "Rick and Morty," it seemed likely that the series' highly anticipated sixth season would not be released until sometime in 2023 — most likely with a release date that doesn't coincide with any of the previous seasons.

In truth, it appears that the release of "Rick and Morty" Season 6 will mark an important milestone for the series, as the upcoming season will actually be releasing much earlier than expected.