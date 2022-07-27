Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Is Finally Adding This Fan-Favorite Character To Starfleet

As reported by ComicBook.com – and seen in the recent teaser trailer on YouTube from San Diego Comic-Con — it looks like everybody's favorite former Borg, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) will be joining Starfleet in an official capacity.

This is made clear by Seven's donning of the red and black uniform most associated with the command role, which means that she will be put into some position of authority. As established in the second season of "Star Trek: Picard," Seven had tried to join Starfleet, but they were apprehensive about letting her join on account of her time spent as a Borg and her remaining bio-mechanical implants. However, it seems as if the time-traveling event caused by Q (John de Lancie) has had an unintended effect on giving both Seven a glimpse of life without having ever known the Borg, and a reshuffling of Starfleet, that will allow Seven to not only join Starfleet but be given command.

Going a step further, when a fan asked "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas on Twitter if Seven is a captain or commander, Matalas replied that Seven will be a commander in the upcoming season. However, it was not noted whether Seven will be going by her numerical name any longer, or if she will trade it in for her original non-Borg name, Annika Hansen.

Either way, it is nice to see that this fan-favorite character from "Star Trek: Voyager" has finally joined the ranks of Starfleet authority.