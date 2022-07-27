Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Is Finally Adding This Fan-Favorite Character To Starfleet
Starfleet is the cornerstone of the entire "Star Trek" franchise.
Typically, each member of the different iterations of the USS Enterprise have served in Starfleet, in some capacity, and abide by the organization's mission statement: to seek out new life, defend their jurisdiction, and engage in both scientific and diplomatic endeavors. When it comes to finding sentient life, Starfleet adheres to a concept known as the Prime Directive, which basically means that Starfleet will not interfere with pre-Warp technology civilizations. From the original "Star Trek" all the way to "Star Trek: Picard," Starfleet is not only made up of Earthlings, but also alien species like Vulcans, Klingons, Betazoids, and even some Ferengi, and while Starfleet is generally a peaceful and compassionate force for good, that doesn't mean they are strictly pacifist. Indeed, they have fought against the species-assimilating Borg and the Dominion.
However, it is important to know that even former enemies can eventually be made to feel welcome in Starfleet, as illustrated by Klingon members, such as Worf (Michael Dorn). And now, heading into Season 3 of "Picard," it seems that the show's cosmic shenanigans (and, for that matter, unanswered questions) have made it possible for a beloved Star Trek hero to finally claim a rank in Starfleet.
Welcome to Starfleet, Seven of Nine
As reported by ComicBook.com – and seen in the recent teaser trailer on YouTube from San Diego Comic-Con — it looks like everybody's favorite former Borg, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) will be joining Starfleet in an official capacity.
This is made clear by Seven's donning of the red and black uniform most associated with the command role, which means that she will be put into some position of authority. As established in the second season of "Star Trek: Picard," Seven had tried to join Starfleet, but they were apprehensive about letting her join on account of her time spent as a Borg and her remaining bio-mechanical implants. However, it seems as if the time-traveling event caused by Q (John de Lancie) has had an unintended effect on giving both Seven a glimpse of life without having ever known the Borg, and a reshuffling of Starfleet, that will allow Seven to not only join Starfleet but be given command.
Going a step further, when a fan asked "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas on Twitter if Seven is a captain or commander, Matalas replied that Seven will be a commander in the upcoming season. However, it was not noted whether Seven will be going by her numerical name any longer, or if she will trade it in for her original non-Borg name, Annika Hansen.
Either way, it is nice to see that this fan-favorite character from "Star Trek: Voyager" has finally joined the ranks of Starfleet authority.