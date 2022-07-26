Amazon Turned Down Some Intriguing Lord Of The Rings Pitches Before Greenlighting Rings Of Power

Author J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth tales have captivated readers for nearly a century, and it's not difficult to understand why. His works take a groundbreaking approach to the sword and sorcery subgenre, taking readers to a world that's incredibly different from the one we know yet not as dissimilar as one might think. Not to mention, it's fascinating to learn about how the civilizations of humans, elves, hobbits, and more all coexist and respond to the rise of powerful, evil forces. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Tolkien's efforts have been adapted several times in several ways.

Arguably the most famous example of a Tolkien adaptation stems from the mind of director Peter Jackson. Throughout the early-2000s, he spearheaded the highly-acclaimed "Lord of the Rings" live-action trilogy, which eventually led to him leading the charge for the less-beloved "Hobbit" trilogy years later. To move away from this cinematic interpretation and explore more of Tolkien's rich canon, Amazon Prime Video will move Middle-earth and its residents to the small screen — and all the way back to the Second Age — for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The character-filled "Rings of Power" has been in development for some time and will finally arrive on the streaming service in September of 2022. As it turns out, though, several other Tolkien-inspired shows were in consideration before it came to pass.